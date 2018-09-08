South Africa

Two suspects arrested for business robbery in Lwandle

08 September 2018 - 13:09 By Timeslive
Two armed suspects were arrested late on Friday night after robbing a business in Lwandle in Strand near Cape Town‚ Western Cape police said.

Spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said it was believed that a group of five suspects robbed a business In Asanda Village in Lwandle and fled with cash‚ cigarettes and cellular telephones.

“Members of the Crime Prevention Unit reacted on the complaint and spotted the fleeing suspects. They were followed to Harare where two of the men were arrested and three firearms without serial numbers were confiscated. Their vehicle‚ a Toyota LDV‚ stolen cash and five cellular telephones were also seized.

“Three suspects managed to evade an arrest and are being sought.

“The two suspects aged 35 and 44 are expected to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha on Monday‚” Traut said.

