From shortly after 9am on Tuesday‚ South Africans were given stark statistical information on which crimes are on the increase‚ which are on the decrease‚ and in which areas are hit worst by the various crimes. TimesLive has compiled a list of four cases where murderers were caught and brought to justice:

1. Triple axe murder trial: The Van Breda case

Judge Siraj Desai said Henri van Breda was a cold-blooded‚ savage and cruel killer who must spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Sentencing van Breda to three life terms for the murders of his parents‚ Martin and Teresa‚ and elder brother Rudi‚ Desai told the High Court in Cape Town that Van Breda had offered no explanation for his crimes.

Judge Siraj Desai sentenced Van Breda to 15 years in prison for the attempted murder of his sister‚ Marli‚ and 12 months for obstructing the ends of justice by attempting to cover up his crimes.

After sentencing‚ he was led out of court in handcuffs by police officers. He showed no emotion as Desai read out his sentencing remarks.