South Africa’s first Workplace Equality Index (SAWEI) has identified some of the leading companies in the country for LGBTI+ employees.

The project‚ which released its results this week‚ sought to benchmark the levels of LGBTI+ inclusion and equality in the workplace.

Seventeen companies - employing more than 30‚000 people – mostly in the major cities of Johannesburg‚ Cape Town‚ Pretoria and Durban were invited to participate in the first‚ or pilot study.

Bain & Company and Shell were ranked at the top gold tier‚ scoring 80% or more. Other companies that performed well included Absa‚ Thomson Reuters‚ P&G‚ PWC and Deloitte.

“For many LGBTI+ people‚ the workplace should be a place of safety and diversity‚ however‚ levels of discrimination and prejudice still exist‚” said a statement by the South African LGBT+ Management Forum.