South Africa

Leading companies for LGBTI+ staff in SA

13 September 2018 - 15:27 By Timeslive
Seventeen companies - employing more than 30‚000 people – mostly in the major cities of Johannesburg‚ Cape Town‚ Pretoria and Durban were invited to participate in the first‚ or pilot study.
Seventeen companies - employing more than 30‚000 people – mostly in the major cities of Johannesburg‚ Cape Town‚ Pretoria and Durban were invited to participate in the first‚ or pilot study.
Image: iStock

South Africa’s first Workplace Equality Index (SAWEI) has identified some of the leading companies in the country for LGBTI+ employees.

The project‚ which released its results this week‚ sought to benchmark the levels of LGBTI+ inclusion and equality in the workplace.

Seventeen companies - employing more than 30‚000 people – mostly in the major cities of Johannesburg‚ Cape Town‚ Pretoria and Durban were invited to participate in the first‚ or pilot study.

Bain & Company and Shell were ranked at the top gold tier‚ scoring 80% or more. Other companies that performed well included Absa‚ Thomson Reuters‚ P&G‚ PWC and Deloitte.

“For many LGBTI+ people‚ the workplace should be a place of safety and diversity‚ however‚ levels of discrimination and prejudice still exist‚” said a statement by the South African LGBT+ Management Forum.

Gay and Lesbian Network faces closure due to cash crisis

The Gay and Lesbian Network says it will have to shut its doors unless they get a R600‚000 windfall.
News
1 month ago

“Despite the importance and benefits of ensuring LGBTI+ inclusion in the workplace‚ companies in South Africa have never had the means to measure how well they are performing and to identify potential gaps and areas of improvement.”

The forum is an umbrella‚ non-profit organisation for professional lesbian‚ gay‚ bisexual and transgender employee network groups seeking to create safe and equitable workplaces.

SAWEI coordinator and director at the forum Luke Andrews said: “This was the first year that we brought the concept of a corporate LGBTI+ benchmark to South Africa and we want to thank those forward-thinking companies that put their hands up to participate. Without their vision and eager participation‚ it would not have been possible….

“When LGBTI+ people are able to bring their true selves to work‚ this makes them happier‚ more productive and less likely to leave a company. This alone means that LGBTI+ inclusion makes good business sense.”

Zambia court finds men guilty of gay relationship

A Zambian court on Friday convicted two men for homosexuality, the latest such ruling in the conservative African nation which has resisted ...
News
1 month ago

Some of the key observations from the Index included:

  • Nearly all participating companies had policies in place prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation along with other elements such as race‚ language and gender.
  • The greatest divergence in SAWEI scores occurred with regards to inclusion of LGBTI+ within employment equity (EE) forums‚ with roughly half of respondents stating that the mandate of EE representatives includes LGBTI+ and sexual orientation‚ despite discrimination against sexual orientation being addressed in the Employment Equity Act.
  •  All participants reported a variety of routes open to employees to report harassment.
  •  The majority of participants had an LGBTI+ employee network or affinity group.

“The evidence highlighted some great work that companies are doing on diversity and inclusion in South Africa. It has shown the importance of addressing specific issues facing LGBTI+ people in the workplace and how this can be done through existing programmes that currently address just gender and racial transformation‚” said the forum.

READ MORE:

Pope says psychiatrists can help gay children and their parents

Pope Francis has recommended parents seek psychiatric help for children who show homosexual tendencies, during a press conference on his plane ...
News
17 days ago

Mr Gay World returns to SA after Chinese crackdown

Mr Gay World is returning to SA in 2019 after organisers said Hong Kong would not host the event “due to a clampdown by the Chinese authorities on ...
News
23 days ago

Gay couples complain of discrimination at Home Affairs

A 32-year-old gay woman from Khayelitsha said she recently tried to marry her partner at the Khayelitsha Home Affairs office but the official ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Cele expected to announce arrest in Magaqa murder: report South Africa
  2. Leading companies for LGBTI+ staff in SA South Africa
  3. Zimbabwe cholera deaths at 24, first-line drugs not working: WHO Africa
  4. Nearly R10-million found in student's hand luggage at OR Tambo International South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X