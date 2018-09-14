A quintuplet from Knysna in the Western Cape is soon to become a father himself – and while he loves the idea of having kids of his own‚ he knows he wouldn’t be able handle having five at the same time!

“In this day and age‚ things are expensive‚” Danie Terblanche‚ 31‚ told TimesLIVE. “I would welcome it‚ but it would be tough!”

Danie’s wife will give birth to the couple’s first child in January. “Thank goodness it’s just one!” he said with a smile.

He was speaking as news of the surprise birth of five babies to a Vosloorus couple set South Africa abuzz this week. The quints are healthy‚ their doctors say‚ and are expected to be discharged from hospital by the end of October.

Asked what it was like to grow up with four siblings of the same age‚ Terblanche said he prefers to focus on the positive: “You always have friends! As children we would fight‚ but it’s great now that we’ve all grown up.