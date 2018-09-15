Thirteen defendants in one of the biggest illicit diamond-dealing trials in South Africa’s history have walked free after a comedy of errors by the state.

A judge in the high court in Kimberley this week granted their application for a permanent stay of prosecution‚ four years after they were arrested in a sting operation and two years after their trial began.

Judge Johann Daffue delivered stinging criticism of the Hawks and the prosecution‚ saying their shortcomings meant a retrial would have no chance of success.

The 13 defendants faced charges involving alleged illicit diamond sales totalling R28-million. They were accused of racketeering and money-laundering‚ and were also charged under the Diamond Act and Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Their trial was halted when Judge Bulelwa Pakati recused herself on August 13‚ and Daffue — brought in from Bloemfontein to hear the application for a stay of prosecution — said: “There can be no fairness in allowing the State a second proverbial bite at the cherry.”

He was severely critical of the fact that Linton Jephta‚ a convicted criminal who was at the centre of the sting operation that sparked the trial‚ had been paid R1-million by the State and had demanded another R4.2-million to give evidence in court.