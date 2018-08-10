'We live to fight another day': Zim opposition leader Tendai Biti freed on bail

Zimbabwe's former finance minister and opposition leader Tendai Biti appeared in court on Thursday to be charged with stoking post-election violence in a case watched around the world as a test of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's treatment of opponents.

Biti, whose People's Democratic Party had formed an election alliance with Nelson Chamisa's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), sought asylum in neighbouring Zambia on Wednesday but was deported back to Zimbabwe in a move condemned by the United States.

He was also charged with falsely and unlawfully announcing results of the July 30 election, which Chamisa rejected as fraudulent and is set to challenge in the Constitutional Court on Friday.

If found guilty, Biti could face up to 10 years in jail, a cash fine or both. He was released on bail and will appear in court again on Friday.

"It's been an ordeal, but we survive. We live to fight another day, I am glad to be home," Biti told reporters soon after his release.