South Africa

Show us the money‚ demand striking DUT students

17 September 2018 - 12:54 By Jeff Wicks

Striking Durban University of Technology students disrupted lectures and marched on the institution’s management block on Monday.

The group‚ armed with sticks and stones‚ amassed on Steve Biko campus as riot police looked on.

The students‚ led by members of the EFF’s Student Command‚ demanded that vice-chancellor‚ Professor Thandwa Mthembu‚ appear to receive their memorandum of demands.

The memorandum listed student housing‚ the late registration process‚ access to a relief fund and sBux allowances as their chief concerns.

sBux is a payment system‚ developed by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme [Nfsas]‚ which is used to pay allowances to students who qualify for a bursary. This allows students to use vouchers on their cellphones for the payment of food‚ accommodation‚ books and travel.

“We are embittered and flabbergasted about the issues that are not resolved yet while management is aware of these issues that are happening in our institution‚” it reads.

Mthembu‚ shielded by security guards and police‚ accepted the memorandum and the students dispersed.

The academic programme has not been suspended. 

