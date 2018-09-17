South Africa

Three dead in N2 highway shootout

17 September 2018 - 16:17 By Jeff Wicks
Police are still investigating circumstances surrounding the shooting
Image: 123rf.com/Tibor Duris

KwaZulu-Natal police on Monday confirmed that officers had killed three men in a shootout on the N2 highway in the north of the province.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that the three were shot near the Mandeni Toll Plaza‚ north of Durban‚ and that details were still emerging of what had happened.

SAPS spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane later confirmed that various police units had been responding to intelligence of a planned robbery.

“Police spotted a BMW vehicle with three occupants along the N2 near Mandeni. When police attempted to stop the said vehicle‚ the occupants allegedly fired shots at the police officers‚” said Zwane.

Three occupants of the car were killed in the shootout.

“Fortunately no police officers were not injured during the shooting‚” said Zwane.

The scene was still “active” by 6pm on Monday evening as investigators were processing evidence.

