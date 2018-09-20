The mastermind behind a multimillion-rand abalone poaching syndicate that plundered tons of the delicacy on the Cape coast – and smuggled the contraband in potato bags – has been jailed for 20 years.

Morne Blignault‚ 47‚ was described as the mastermind behind the racketeering enterprise when he was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

In a scathing judgment on Wednesday‚ Judge Dayalin Chetty said: "The plunder continues unabated and the stage has been reached for appropriate sentences to stem the unrelenting poaching tide."

The Herald reported that a former employee had revealed an intricate web of illegal activities orchestrated by Blignault and five others. In a statement‚ he revealed how fresh abalone was frozen and taken to a farm to be sorted‚ cooked‚ dried and preserved‚ then packed into bags used for potatoes and transported out of Port Elizabeth.

A total of 373‚456 units of abalone‚ weighing more than six tons and valued at R5.25m‚ were seized from the farm. Two foreign nationals involved in the poaching operation had been deported to China.