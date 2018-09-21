South Africa

Government's plan to reignite economy - what to expect

21 September 2018 - 07:47 By Linda Ensor
One aspect of the package is to boost township economies through entrepreneurial incentives and localisation.
One aspect of the package is to boost township economies through entrepreneurial incentives and localisation.
Image: GCIS

The eagerly awaited stimulus package — to be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday — will include the new Mining Charter‚ far-reaching changes to tourist regulations‚ an infrastructure investment plan and the development of industrial parks and township businesses‚ among other things.

A large government infrastructure fund‚ which will leverage private-sector resources and expertise in implementing infrastructure projects is at the core of the package. It is also expected to include economic reforms in the telecommunications and transport sectors.

Cyril Ramaphosa to reveal plan to ignite SA's economy

Cabinet has adopted a stimulus package intended to ignite an economic recovery.
Business
21 hours ago

The president will hold a media briefing to disclose how the government proposes to reignite the economy‚ which went into a recession in the second quarter. The government hopes investor confidence will be boosted by its investment drive and the policy certainty provided by the package.

The stimulus package is also expected to include investment in the infrastructure of SA’s 26 industrial parks.

Another aspect to the package is to boost township economies through entrepreneurial incentives and localisation.

Most read

  1. Murder-accused Rob Packham arrested for 'intimidating witnesses' South Africa
  2. Nontsikelelo Biko's life story to be shared in a book South Africa
  3. BREAKING: Bus rolls down embankment in Limpopo South Africa
  4. Serial BMW carjacker gets 25 years in prison South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X