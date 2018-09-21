The eagerly awaited stimulus package — to be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday — will include the new Mining Charter‚ far-reaching changes to tourist regulations‚ an infrastructure investment plan and the development of industrial parks and township businesses‚ among other things.

A large government infrastructure fund‚ which will leverage private-sector resources and expertise in implementing infrastructure projects is at the core of the package. It is also expected to include economic reforms in the telecommunications and transport sectors.