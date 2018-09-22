The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said on Saturday it was saddened to hear of the death of environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa‚ describing her as a “tireless worker” under whose watch there had been a decline in rhino deaths over the past three years .

“We acknowledge the significant contribution Minister Molewa made to the environmental cause in South Africa. Today marks World Rhino Day. It is worth noting that under her watch there has been a decline in rhino deaths over the past three years‚” the WWF said in a statement.

In 2013‚ WWF awarded Molewa its highest honour‚ the “Gift to The Earth” award on the declaration of the Prince Edward Islands Marine Protected Area‚ South Africa’s first offshore MPA and one of the world’s largest.

“We send our most sincere condolences to the Molewa family at this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace‚” the wildlife organisation said.

Morné du Plessis‚ CEO of WWF South Africa‚ said: “Minister Molewa was a tireless worker and her departmental staff have frequently had to dig deep to match her stamina.

"Although there were times when WWF was at odds with the minister‚ she was always gracious to publicly acknowledge the productive relationship that exists between the Department of Environmental Affairs and WWF. Our deepest condolences to both her family at home‚ and to her family at work.”