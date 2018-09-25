South Africa

Off-duty cop arrested for robbery while refuelling getaway car

25 September 2018 - 11:15 By Gareth Wilson
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Two men‚ one a policeman‚ were arrested moments after allegedly robbing a man walking in Jeffreys Bay when their getaway car ran out of fuel.

The policeman‚ a 26-year-old constable based at Humansdorp operational command centre‚ was nabbed with his 22-year-old accomplice. Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said a man aged 30 had reported being robbed while walking to a friend’s house in Da Gama Street‚ Jeffreys Bay‚ at 2am on Tuesday morning.

Nkohli said the man was robbed of money he had won earlier on Monday at a nearby casino.

“The man alleged that while in Jeffrey Street on his way to visit a friend‚ a black Tata Indigo stopped next to him. The two men jumped out of the vehicle and assaulted him. They stole his money before fleeing the scene in the car‚” he said.

“Police were immediately dispatched and the getaway car was spotted in Diaz Road. It appears that they had run out of fuel and went to the nearby petrol station to fill up a container. They were busy pouring the petrol into the car when they were nabbed.”

The Herald

