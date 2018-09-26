South Africa

Prof Nana Poku to head up University of KZN

26 September 2018 - 14:44 By Suthentira Govender
Professor Nana Poku’s appointment will run until a new vice-chancellor and principal is installed.
Image: SUPPLIED

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has appointed an acting vice-chancellor in the wake of the resignation of Dr Albert van Jaarsveld.

The university's council said the appointment of Professor Nana Poku as acting vice-chancellor and principal would be effective from October 1.

Poku is currently the deputy vice-chancellor and college head of law and management studies at the university.

Van Jaarsveld is set to take on the role of director general and CEO of the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IISA) in Austria.

Poku’s appointment will run until a new vice-chancellor and principal is installed.

While no date for this has been given‚ the university said in a statement that it had embarked on a recruitment process to fill "this important position"

