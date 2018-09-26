The man who led South Africa’s bid to host the world’s largest telescope received a lifetime achievement award on Wednesday at the 2018 National Research Foundation Awards in Port Elizabeth.

Bernie Fanaroff‚ the former director of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project‚ was acknowledged for contributions of international standard and impact‚ the development of science in and for South Africa over an extended period‚ and for the way his work has touched and shaped the lives and views of many South Africans.

Foundation CEO Molapo Qhobela said Fanaroff‚ 71‚ would be most remembered as the man who brought the SKA‚ which will be the largest scientific project in the world‚ to South Africa and the continent as a whole.

“Dr Fanaroff is one of those rare individuals who has dedicated his life to the betterment of society through his innovative scientific achievements‚ his activism against apartheid and his unwavering commitment to public service‚” he said.

Accepting the award‚ Fanaroff said he had been motivated by scientific curiosity and the desire to see social justice‚ and had always been optimistic.

“There are challenges‚ yes‚ but there are always opportunities. And if we have the will‚ and we have the tenacity‚ and we work together‚ we can really solve any problem‚" he said.