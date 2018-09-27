Sasco retains control of Nelson Mandela University SRC

The South African Student Congress (Sasco) has clinched a landslide victory in the Nelson Mandela University Student Representative Council (SRC) elections‚ winning six out of nine seats.

The student organisation secured a total of 3‚601 votes‚ allowing it to remain in power for the second year after taking power from the Democratic Student Organisation (Daso) in 2016.

Last year the university had an interim SRC due to concurrent #FeesMustFall protests.

This year‚ Daso raked in 1‚296 votes‚ giving it two seats while the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFF SC) got one seat from 826 votes.

Final results will be released on Monday [October 1 2018] to allow for disputes and objections from political parties. Celebrations began in earnest on Wednesday night even though the results were still not known at the time.

The South Campus Kraal was kept alive with singing from all parties as they waited for the results.