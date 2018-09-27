The DA have police minister Bheki Cele a sharp slapdown on Thursday over his meeting with “shutdown” protesters who brought parts of Cape Town to a standstill this week.

The party wheeled out Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde and future Cape Town mayor Dan Plato on Thursday to brief journalists about a “pitiful” encounter with Cele in Bonteheuwel the previous day.

Cele met protesters and members of the community after Tuesday’s “total shutdown” which aimed to draw attention to crime‚ poverty and other problems in working-class communities on the Cape Flats.

The City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security‚ JP Smith‚ and Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie were seated alongside Cele‚ but protesters demanded that they leave and Cele refused to proceed until they did so.

Smith was scathing about Cele on Thursday‚ accusing him of turning crime on the Cape Flats into a political football.

“The DA wishes to condemn the cheap politics that was on display in the Bonteheuwel meeting called by the minister with the organisers of the shutdown protests‚” said Smith.