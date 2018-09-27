WATCH | 'SA is the best place to grow cannabis on Earth': Meet the Dagga Prince

Rastafarian Gareth Prince has led the fight for the legalisation of marijuana in South Africa for the past 21 years, culminating in the Constitutional Court's landmark ruling that the private use of marijuana is a constitutional right.

But Prince is not stopping there. He wants to see cannabis become an agricultural industry in South Africa, creating jobs and boosting the economy.

“We want to make cannabis into an industry. We want to make marijuana work for the people of Africa and to improve our economy. South Africa is the most suitable place on Earth to grow cannabis,” said Prince.

TimesLIVE spoke to the man behind the fight to legalise marijuana, whom many Rastafarians regard as the “Dagga Prince”.