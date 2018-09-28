A high court judge showed an alleged wife-killer tough love on Friday after he delivered flowers to his former mistress in breach of an order not to contact her.

Cape Town businessman Rob Packham‚ who is charged with murdering his wife‚ Gill‚ was slapped with extraordinarily stringent bail conditions after his former mistress – a state witness in the case – complained to police that he was harassing her.

Judge Nathan Erasmus held an inquiry at the high court in Cape Town into allegations that he breached his bail conditions. The 57-year-old was seen on CCTV at the woman’s workplace dropping off flowers and a card that read “love makes all things beautiful” on September 3.

The married woman had an affair with Packham. According to the state‚ she has minor children and Erasmus ordered the media not to name her.

In an affidavit‚ the woman said Packham left a parcel with the doorman at her workplace even though she had told him on several occasions‚ personally and through her lawyers and the prosecution‚ not to contact her. “I looked at the camera footage of the front door and can positively confirm that the person delivering the parcel was Rob Packham – I recognised his face‚ his posture and the shirt he was wearing‚” the affidavit said.