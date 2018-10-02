South Africa

Moaning Moyane: Gordhan's got it in for me because he's jealous

02 October 2018 - 07:00 By Karyn Maughan
Suspended SARS commissioner, Tom Moyane, says public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan is jealous of his success
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made it his “life mission” to get rid of suspended South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane because he was jealous of his success.

“It would seem that one of Gordhan’s life missions was to take off from where he had left off in March 2017 and to get rid of me, by hook or by crook, and harassing me away from occupying the position of Sars commissioner,” says Moyane.

This is but one of many arguments made by Moyane in papers filed before the Constitutional Court on Monday challenging two inquiries into his fitness to hold office. Gordhan offered evidence against Moyane at both inquiries.

