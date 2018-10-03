South Africa

Sleet‚ snow and biting cold could affect motorists on the N3

03 October 2018 - 19:47 By Ernest Mabuza
Commercial manger of N3 Toll Concession Con Roux said it was advisable that travellers either delay their journeys or be prepared for demanding travel conditions.
Commercial manger of N3 Toll Concession Con Roux said it was advisable that travellers either delay their journeys or be prepared for demanding travel conditions.
Image: Snow Report SA‏ @SnowReportSA

Bad weather might affect motorists travelling along the N3 toll route in KwaZulu-Natal.

“According to the most recent weather updates‚ areas along N3 Toll Route that may be affected by sleet and snowfalls include Harrismith‚ Van Reenen’s Pass‚ Mooi River‚ Ladysmith and the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

“With the increased possibility of sleet and snow‚ roads and traffic may be affected causing back-ups and delays‚” Con Roux‚ commercial manger of N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said.

Roux said it was advisable that travellers either delay their journeys or be prepared for demanding travel conditions.

Roux said the toll concession could‚ in the interest of safety‚ close parts of the N3 should road conditions become too dangerous.

“Transport and logistics operators‚ especially those with livestock and perishable loads‚ should be aware that road closures may occur‚” Roux said.

The concession manages the N3 toll route between Heidelberg in Gauteng and Pietermaritzburg in KZN.

READ MORE:

Winter is... back? From hot as hell to the big freeze, SA braces for cold snap

As bizarre as it may be given the soaring temperatures‚ parts of SA are expected to experience a “big freeze” over the next two days.
News
1 day ago

Rain on the way but some towns still face a water crisis

A cold front accompanied by rain is expected to make landfall in the western parts of the country late on Tuesday.
News
29 days ago

Roads in Eastern Cape closed due to snowfalls

The Lootsberg Pass on the N9 between Middelburg and Graaff-Reinet and the Wapadsberg Pass on the R61 between Cradock and Graaff Reinet in the Eastern ...
News
25 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Nhlanhla Nene contradicts himself at state capture inquiry South Africa
  2. Sleet‚ snow and biting cold could affect motorists on the N3 South Africa
  3. Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni ‘unwell’ in hospital South Africa
  4. ‘They sit here in Parliament and they are the ones who get the money‚ and we ... South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Delays hamper Phoenix triple murder suspect’s bail bid
Minister Cele makes promises to Westbury community after heavy protests in the ...
X