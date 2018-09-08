Roads in Eastern Cape closed due to snowfalls
The Lootsberg Pass on the N9 between Middelburg and Graaff-Reinet and the Wapadsberg Pass on the R61 between Cradock and Graaff Reinet in the Eastern Cape have been closed to traffic due to snow and slippery conditions.
This was announced by the Department of Transport in a statement on Saturday.
All relevant Emergency Services personnel were on high alert and would continuously monitor the road‚ the department said.
Johann Weitsz : 9 trucks stranded on Lootsberg Pass. pic.twitter.com/BTfrgM00B5— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) September 8, 2018
The department appealed to motorists to co-operate with traffic officers and not to attempt to go through closed sections of the road and puddles‚ saying this increased the risk of accidents and injury.
