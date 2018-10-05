South Africa

Woman-beater accused Andrew Turnbull's bail bid postponed

05 October 2018 - 17:16 By Naledi Shange

Andrew Turnbull‚ accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend‚ will have to spend another weekend in jail after his case was postponed in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Turnbull’s bail application was meant to have been wrapped up‚ but a late application was made for a new evidence to be admitted – an audio recording‚ the contents of which was not specified – and for the case to be re-opened.

A ruling could not be made because the state prosecutor was absent from proceedings. The case was then postponed‚ with Turnbull remaining in custody.

Turnbull is applying for bail ahead of his trial on the charge of assaulting Chere Gray.

A video of the assault - which shows her in a choke-hold before being tossed aside by Turnbull - was played in the court on Wednesday‚ along with several recorded telephone conversations between Turnbull and Gray’s ex-husband‚ who had been threatened by Turnbull.

The case resumes on Tuesday.

MORE:

Man who 'assaulted' ex-girlfriend in video also 'threatened' her ex-husband, court hears

The man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a video that went viral, also threatened the woman's ex-husband, the court was told on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Man in court after 'assault' on ex-girlfriend caught on camera

A man appeared in court on Wednesday after a video of him allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend went viral.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Taxpayers fund North West MEC’s R50k-a-month home security detail South Africa
  2. Woman-beater accused Andrew Turnbull's bail bid postponed South Africa
  3. Extortion link to Durban bombings: Bheki Cele South Africa
  4. Protesters march in Durban for electricity‚ sanitation South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X