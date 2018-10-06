The City of Cape Town has repeated its call for a state of emergency to be declared over the commuter railways.

Brett Herron‚ the mayoral committee member for transport‚ said on Saturday his renewed plea to transport minister Blade Nzimande followed reports that the Railway Safety Regulator had issued a notice of its intention to revoke the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) operating permit.

Herron said the regulator’s threat‚ following a collision on Thursday between two Metrorail trains in Kempton Park‚ Ekurhuleni‚ could result in a nationwide shutdown of commuter trains.

“The regulator is required to ensure that it is safe for commuters to use the urban rail service‚” said Herron. “The drastic decision to issue a notice to revoke Prasa’s operating permit on the grounds of safety concerns is a clear indication of the state of the service.

“Shutting down the most important mode of public transport is not a decision that would be taken easily. Grinding rail commuting to a halt will impact millions of South Africans.”