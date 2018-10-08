Shack dwellers’ movement wants inquiry into killings

Shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo is demanding a commission of inquiry into the killing of its members.

This was included in a list of its demands in a memorandum it handed over to representatives of the office of the Presidency and the ministry of police in Durban on Monday.

“We are as Abahlali baseMjondolo‚ here today to pass on a message to say the killing of Abahlali must come to an end. The intimidation of the leaders of Abahlali must come to an end‚” said Abahlali spokesman Mqapheli Bonono.

Bonono led a crowd of close to 2‚000 people who marched to the Durban City hall to deliver the memorandum.

“Many of our comrades have been killed by the eThekwini Municipality’s Land Invasion Unit. Some of its members have a history of working for the apartheid government. We demand a full investigation into this unit‚” read the memorandum.

Earlier in the day‚ tensions ran high at the City Hall as Abahlali members attempted to force their way into the building after waiting almost an hour for representatives to accept their memorandum.