Chanting "Down with Zandile Gumede‚ down”‚ hundreds of Abahlali BaseMjondolo members took part in a peaceful march over being neglected by the eThekwini municipality and mayor‚ Gumede.

"The residents of eNkanini have suffered greatly because of the eThekwini municipality. They have been arrested‚ shot and their houses have been destroyed‚" said Abahlali spokesman Mqapheli Bonono.

The residents of the informal settlement near Cato Manor marched to the Department of Public Works in Mayville to hand over a memorandum of demands‚ including the provision of electricity and sanitation.

Residents said they had been promised this months ago by MEC of Human Settlement and Public Works Ravi Pillay‚ but he had not delivered.