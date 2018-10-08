A group of residents who used to stay on a piece of land in Old Brakpan location before they were forcefully removed during apartheid have vowed to take back the land. But the land is currently the site of an illegal occupation‚ as well as municipal plans for a mega housing project.

“All we want is to come back to our old township. We will build it ourselves to be what it once was‚ before we were forcefully removed‚ our once pride and joy‚” says 55-year-old Mbusi Mhlope. He was taking Groundup on a tour of the Old Brakpan location together with some former residents.

Mhlope and others can still pinpoint and name every street as if the old township had not been razed to the ground.

He was born in the Old Brakpan location and forcefully removed together with his family when he was a teenager. They were relocated to Tskane‚ about 15km south.

“This is a historic piece of land and should be restored for generations and generations to come‚” says Mhlope.

Lolo Simelane and 77-year-old Tali Albert Ngomane were also among those relocated. They hope the old location can be rebuilt and given back to the descendants of the families who were removed in the late 1970s and early 1980s. They even showed GroundUp the foundations of their former houses.