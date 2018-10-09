Abahlali baseMjondolo leader Sbu Zikode has accepted his inevitable death.

Zikode made a rare public appearance as he addressed a crowd of about 2‚000 members of the movement who had marched to the Durban city hall to deliver a memorandum of demands to the office of the presidency and the ministry of police on Monday.

“I came here today because I want to speak out before I die. I know I am going to die‚ so let me speak out so I can at least tell the nation who was behind my assassination‚” said Zikode.

As president and founder of the movement – which‚ largely‚ advocates for housing on behalf of shack dwellers and formed in 2005 - Zikode said that he and his family have been forced to go into hiding after several attempts on his life by police and political leaders within KwaZulu-Natal.

“These people who are out to get me are dangerous. They have killed more than 90 of their own people‚” said Zikode‚ alluding to the recent spate of political killings in the province‚ many of them hits by‚ and on‚ members of the ANC.