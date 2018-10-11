A 21-year-old man has handed himself over to Cape Town police hunting the murderer of Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien.

Noordien‚ 28‚ was killed last Friday in an indiscriminate gang shooting in Hanover Park on Friday‚ and police minister Bheki Cele attended his funeral on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut said on Friday that the suspect “felt the pressure of our members who were hot in his pursuit and decided to hand himself over at the Philippi police station earlier today”.

The man would face a murder charge in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ and Traut added: “The circumstances surrounding the case are still under investigation and we are not ruling out the possibility that the suspect could be charged with more violent crimes.”