Senior managers in charge of the South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) information technology (IT) and business relations divisions have described how the resolutions of an assessment by global consultancy firm Gartner were imposed on staff without proper consultation.

Now-suspended commissioner Tom Moyane appointed Gartner to assess Sars’ IT system and strategy – which came at a cost of about R200-million. Gartner’s assessment‚ according to witnesses at the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars‚ saw the halting of the modernisation programme and the destabilisation of various units at the institution.

Speaking on Tuesday at the inquiry‚ headed by retired judge Robert Nugent‚ the revenue service’s executive for innovation and strategy‚ Sello Mtshali‚ said what Gartner recommended seemed like a good idea on paper - “but the reality did not support the wish”.