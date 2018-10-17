A collective agreement reached with teacher unions is going to change how sexual offences will be dealt with at schools in SA‚ closing a loophole exploited by paedophiles or sexual predators.

The agreements‚ welcomed by the department of basic education‚ were presented to the portfolio committee on basic education in parliament on Wednesday.

The department said the most important agreement was Collective Agreement No 3 of 2018‚ which provides a one-stop process to replace the department’s internal disciplinary hearing and prevent a child from having to testify multiple times and go through secondary trauma.

Up until the agreement was reached‚ there were three platforms available to learners who were witnesses to‚ or victims of‚ sexual misconduct: internal disciplinary hearings by provincial education departments‚ the SA Council of Educators’ (SACE) investigative processes and the Education Labour Relations Council arbitration process — in the event a teacher referred a dispute to the bargaining council.

The department said the previous processes meant a learner had to testify before all three forums. Up until now‚ children and parents were reluctant to testify due to the secondary trauma that learners would be subjected to.