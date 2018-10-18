Tear gas‚ rubber bullets and stun grenades were fired on Thursday at protesters from Witsand‚ near Atlantis‚ who built barricades using trees and burning tyres. A shop was also looted.

Over 500 people from the Witsand community gathered in groups to demand a community hall‚ clinic‚ a police station and schools. The protest was aimed at the City of Cape Town.

Community leader and South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) Member Lavapo Motshisi said that the protest was a response to what the community sees as continued delay in the delivery of services and the construction of a community hall.