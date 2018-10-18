Rugby

We can surprise Western Province in Cape Town‚ says Blue Bulls coach Pote Human

18 October 2018 - 18:05 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Trevor Nyakane of the Vodacom Bulls during the Super Rugby match against the Melbourne Rebels at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Trevor Nyakane of the Vodacom Bulls during the Super Rugby match against the Melbourne Rebels at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

In what is clearly a counter-measure to the scrumming mauling the Blue Bulls received at the hands of Western Province last week‚ Trevor Nyakane will start at loose-head prop for Saturday's Currie Cup semi-final against the same side at Newlands.

In the wet at Loftus Versfeld‚ the Blue Bulls scrum was torn apart by Wilco Louw in particular.

That necessitated the change from Blue Bulls coach Pote Human‚ who has realised the need to stabilise the set-piece in a knock-out game.

The Blue Bulls will need their scrum to be operating optimally‚ if not better to ward off one of the best forward packs in the competition.

“It was a tough call but I believe that Trevor is world-class loose-head even though he's a national tighthead.

"He's preferred on the loose-head even though the Boks want to play him at tighthead.

"However‚ he really wants to show South Africa what's in him‚ especially after last week‚” Human said.

Other changes Human made to the side that was humbled in the rain last week was Franco Naude making way for Dylan Sage at centre while Duncan Matthews came in for Jamba Ulengo at wing.

Human said improvement from last week's one half of rugby was a necessity for his side‚ especially because of the one-off nature of the game.

“We know that they're the favourites and they deserve the tag but we're not just going to Cape Town to finish the game. We're also on a mission and I believe we can surprise them‚” Human said.

“We had to take a good‚ hard look at ourselves and the efforts we dished up last weekend. That performance was not who we want to be as a team.”

Teams:

Western Province:

15 Dillyn Leyds‚ 14 Sergeal Petersen‚ 13 Ruhan Nel‚ 12 Dan Kriel‚ 11 SP Marais‚ 10 Damian Willemse‚ 9 Herschel Jantjies‚ 8 Juarno Augustus‚ 7 Ernst van Rhyn‚ 6 Kobus van Dyk‚ 5 JD Schickerling‚ 4 Chris van Zyl (c)‚ 3 Wilco Louw‚ 2 Bongi Mbonambi‚ 1 Ali Vermaak.

Subs:

16 Chad Solomon‚ 17 Caylib Oosthuizen‚ 18 Michael Kumbirai‚ 19 Salmaan Moerat‚ 20 Jaco Coetzee‚ 21 Paul de Wet‚ 22 Josh Stander‚ 23 JJ Engelbrecht.

Blue Bulls:

15 Divan Rossouw‚ 14 Duncan Matthews‚ 13 Dylan Sage‚ 12 Johnny Kotze‚ 11 Jade Stighling‚ 10 Manie Libbok‚ 9 Ivan van Zyl‚ 8 Hanro Liebenberg (c)‚ 7 Marco van Staden‚ 6 Ruan Steenkamp‚ 5 Eli Snyman‚ 4 Hendre Stassen‚ 3 Dayan van der Westhuizen‚ 2 Jaco Visagie‚ 1 Trevor Nyakane

Subs:

16 Edgar Marutlulle‚ 17 Frans van Wyk‚ 18 Conrad de Beer‚ 19 Ruan Nortje‚ 20 Nic de Jager‚ 21 Embrose Papier‚ 22 Tinus de Beer‚ 23 Franco Naude.

Referee: Egon Seconds

Assistant referees: Rasta Rasivhenge‚ Paul Mente

TMO: Willie Vos

READ MORE:

Damian de Allende named Western Province Rugby Football Union's Most Valuable Player

Centre Damian de Allende and wing Sergeal Petersen were the big winners at the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) awards on Tuesday night.
Sport
1 day ago

SA Rugby and Western Province accused of racial inequality in appointment of coaches and staff

The racial inequality in the appointment of their coaches and key decision-making staff puts SA Rugby and Western Province at odds with the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates boosted by the return of ace winger Pule and goalkeeper Khuzwayo Soccer
  2. Sundowns seeking answers to circumstances that led to Vilakazi injury while ... Soccer
  3. At the moment I don’t know if Khama can play or not‚ says Chiefs coach Solinas Soccer
  4. OPINION | Stuart Baxter must go - finish and klaar Soccer
  5. Sharks under pressure to deliver silverware after five-year wait Rugby

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall

Related articles

  1. The Springboks ‘still turns some South Africans to support the All Blacks’ Rugby
  2. Why Hacjivah Dayimani seems to relish the prospect of being demoted to the ... Rugby
  3. Injuries force England to name eight new caps to face the Springboks Rugby
  4. Sharks under pressure to deliver silverware after five-year wait Rugby
  5. Ivan van Zyl confident the Blue Bulls can beat Western Province in Currie Cup ... Rugby
  6. Sharks have learnt their lesson and aren't looking past the Golden Lions Rugby
  7. Damian Willemse happy to spark magic from anywhere Rugby
  8. Warren Whiteley back for the Golden Lions but Groom retains the captaincy Rugby
X