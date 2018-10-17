South Africa

City of Johannesburg visits Zandspruit after protests

17 October 2018 - 08:25 By Naledi Shange
Image: Cllr Leah Knott ‏ via Twitter

The City of Johannesburg on Wednesday said it had visited Zandspruit township to disconnect illegal connections to the power grid after these left two children dead in recent days.

The deceased were aged 11 and 15.

"In the City’s discussion with community leaders‚ the people of Zandspruit requested that the City assist in ensuring the safety of the community by installing safe electricity in the area‚" said MMC for economic development‚ Leah Knott.

The recent developments come after residents took to the streets in protest on Tuesday‚ demanding proper electricity connections. The protesters had blocked the roads with rocks and burning tyres.

"Indeed‚ the area in question is one which is operated by Eskom and will require the Department of Energy and Eskom to provide assistance. Whilst the City is committed to assisting our residents where possible‚ ultimately‚ the primary responsibility for electrification in Zandspruit rests with Eskom and the Department of Energy‚" Knott said.

She said the new government administration had entered into talks with Eskom about providing electricity to Zandspruit.

"In September‚ the City submitted the necessary applications to begin the process of providing electrification to the area‚" she said.

Following Tuesday's talks with community members‚ Knott said they would try to speed up the process. A follow-up meeting would be held with community leaders next week. 

