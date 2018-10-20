The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it has taken action to investigate possible breaches in its editorial code regarding the manner in which the coverage of the VBS Mutual Bank (VBS) story was handled by its newsroom in Polokwane.

In a statement on Saturday‚ the public broadcaster said the decision was in line with ongoing efforts to ensure that its editorial principles of Independence and Impartiality are upheld at all times.

“Moreover‚ it is also to safeguard the integrity and credibility of its various news products‚ by ensuring that it delivers content that is fact-driven.”

SABC spokesperson‚ Neo Momodu stated that‚ “should the investigation in Polokwane reveal evidence that the SABC News service’s editorial principles of independence and impartiality have been compromised‚ such violations will be dealt with decisively”.

Momodu added that‚ “any selective coverage perceived or real‚ poses a real danger to the editorial character of the SABC News brand and therefore any interference‚ external or internal in our editorial decision making will not be tolerated”.

“The SABC remains committed to providing the South African public news content that is accurate and balanced‚ and in a way that is responsible‚ transparent and unrestrained.”