South Africa

15 years for taxi driver after assaulting robbers

22 October 2018 - 12:33 By Timeslive
Peter Mudau killed Themba Ndlela after assaulting him with bricks.
Image: iStock

Peter Mudau‚ a 39-year-old taxi driver‚ was found guilty for murder and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment at the Johannesburg Regional Court on Friday‚ according to the Johannesburg Central SA Police Service.

He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The judge found that Mudau assaulted Themba Ndlela‚ 38‚ with bricks at the corner of Bree and Fraser streets on August 12 2017 at 11pm. Mudau continued assaulting the victim even when police instructed him to stop. Police say they were forced to use minimum force to put him under control.

The victim sustained multiple injuries into his head; paramedics certified him dead on the scene. Mudau told the police that Ndlela and his friends robbed him of two cellphones and money.

Spokesperson captain Xoli Mblele says Johannesburg Central Saps are appealing to the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

"[A] good conviction is the result of a diligent work done by an investigating officer. We hope this sentence will scare away would-be offenders from committing the same crime."

