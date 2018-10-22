South Africa

Omotoso trial: Judge Mandela Makaula dismisses application to recuse himself

22 October 2018 - 13:35 By Devon Koen and Nomahlubi Jordaan
Reading out the notice of motion‚ Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso's layer, cited 10 reasons why his clients believed Judge Mandela Makaula should recuse himself
Image: Devon Koen/HeraldLIVE

“The application has no merit. The application is dismissed. I will deal with my reasons when I deal with the judgment at a later stage‚” Makaula said.

Omotoso’s counsel‚ Peter Daubermman‚ had earlier brought an application for Makaula to recuse himself because of comments he made when wishing state witness Cheryl Zondi well for her exams.

Makaula was accused of being “overly sympathetic” towards Zondi.

In the application‚ Daubermann quoted Makaula’s comments which he made in court last Wednesday.

“Regarding your exams … we wish you all the luck. You must pass your exams. That is your future. You must concentrate on your future … you are not doing this for yourself …. It is about justice‚” Daubermann quoted Makaula as saying.

In an affidavit read out in court on Monday‚ Omotoso said Makaula’s comments‚ wishing Zondi well‚ were biased against him. She is a University of Johannesburg marketing student.

Omotoso trial: Judge rapped for showing sympathy to Cheryl Zondi

Peter Dauberman‚ the lawyer representing rape-accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso‚ has asked presiding officer Judge Mandela Makaula to recuse ...
News
2 hours ago

After Makaula delivered his judgment‚ Daubermann asked the matter to stand down for him to prepare an application for leave to appeal against the order.

“I’m engaging other counsel‚ senior counsel to bring that application. Counsel will be available at 2pm on Thursday…He tells me he will ready by then to move the application‚” said Daubermann.

“This is one of those instances where the Supreme Court of Appeal will be inclined to intervene.”

Prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa asked the court to adjourn until 2pm on Monday afternoon for him to check if Daubermann was using “the correct approach” in handling the application.

- HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE:

'I was chased by an unruly mob': Omotoso lawyer cries foul over 'intimidation'

Controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso’s defence counsel Peter Daubermann spent Monday morning telling the Port Elizabeth High Court how he‚ his ...
News
2 hours ago

Bathabile Dlamini attends trial of rape-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso

Minister for women in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini was among those attending the trial of rape-accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso on Monday.
News
3 hours ago

Omotoso's church in Port Elizabeth shuts its doors

Jesus Dominion International shut its doors on Sunday after protesters from various political organisations and civil society gathered outside the ...
News
1 day ago

Cheryl Zondi thanks supporters for 'so much love' during her testimony in Omotoso trial

Cheryl Zondi‚ who has been testifying in the case of Nigerian pastor Tim Omotoso‚ has issued a heartfelt message of thanks for those who have rallied ...
News
2 days ago

