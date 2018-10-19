South Africa

Cheryl Zondi thanks supporters for ‘so much love’ during her testimony in Omotoso trial

19 October 2018 - 17:10 By Timeslive
Alleged rape victim Cheryl Zondi about to face a gruelling grilling from the lawyer of alleged sexual assault accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso at the Port Elizabeth High Court on October 17 2018
Image: Werner hills

Sexual assault survivor Cheryl Zondi‚ who has been testifying in the case of Nigerian pastor Tim Omotoso‚ has issued a heartfelt message of thanks for those who have rallied behind her.

She has received widespread support in the face of harsh questioning by Omotoso’s defence counsel.

“I am so overwhelmed. I do not know where to begin‚” she said in a statement issued through the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL).

Cheryl Zondi has released the following message expressing her appreciation. TO EVERYONE SHOWING SUPPORT I am so...

Posted by Ikhomishane YezeNkolo YamaSiko on Friday, 19 October 2018

“I cannot believe the amount of support I am receiving‚ let alone the fierce‚ passionate level of support that is being shown by the multitudes of women and men alike‚ both young and old. How do I thank you? How do I even begin to express my profuse gratitude to you? So many of you have taken time out of your daily routine to show your support and I am in absolute awe‚” she said.

