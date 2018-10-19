Sexual assault survivor Cheryl Zondi‚ who has been testifying in the case of Nigerian pastor Tim Omotoso‚ has issued a heartfelt message of thanks for those who have rallied behind her.

She has received widespread support in the face of harsh questioning by Omotoso’s defence counsel.

“I am so overwhelmed. I do not know where to begin‚” she said in a statement issued through the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL).