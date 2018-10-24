South Africa

Cops recover stolen R45‚000... and pocket it

24 October 2018 - 16:40 By Dave Chambers
Both detectives have been dismissed and have to repay the money to the victim of the burglary.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Two Cape Town detectives tracked down robbers who had stolen R45‚000‚ recovered the cash... and kept it.

Sergeant Zandisile Ruka‚ 38‚ and Constable Thulile Ruka‚ 35‚ from Bothasig police station‚ received five-year suspended prison sentences on Tuesday.

They have both been dismissed from the police and have to repay the money to the victim of the burglary.

Western Cape police spokesman FC van Wyk said on Wednesday: “Corruption has no place in SAPS‚ and we will make every endeavour to ensure that perpetrators within our ranks are prosecuted.”

Van Wyk said the two detectives were arrested by anti-corruption unit officers while attending a parade in April 2017.

“They were responsible for investigating a theft case and managed to trace the suspect and recovered R45 000 in cash. They failed to arrest the suspect and kept the money for themselves‚” he said.

“They recorded in the docket that the suspect could not be traced and the docket was closed accordingly.”

