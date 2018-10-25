When it comes to pastors and their religious beliefs‚ South Africa has seen it all – including leaders who force congregants to eat snakes and spray Doom in their followers’ faces.

Some of these church leaders claim the ability to make miraculous declarations and turn household products into religious substances. Some have claimed they can turn Jik into the blood of Jesus‚ or have even made congregants believe that petrol tastes like pineapple juice.

In the most recent incident‚ controversial "snake pastor" Penuel Mnguni – so nicknamed because he fed his congregants snakes – came under fire after he had chosen dog meat for communion. He claimed that the congregants were eating the body of Christ.

Another controversial religious leader‚ Lethebo Rabalago made headlines in 2016 for spraying his congregants with Doom‚ claiming it would heal them.