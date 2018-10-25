KwaZulu-Natal police have identified an on-duty police constable‚ who was seen drunk in a widely circulated video.

The video shows the police officer seated in a police van‚ carrying what looks like a docket. A woman asks the officer if he can recognise her and he confirms he can. The woman then instructs one of the people at the scene to take a photograph of the drunk officer. The police officer staggers as he gets out of the van.

“He can’t even stand‚ yhoo‚” one man is heard saying.

The woman asks him to explain why he is drunk on duty.

“Why are you in this condition? Please explain‚” the woman says.

Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said that they had identified an officer from the Mountain Rise police station in Pietermaritzburg as the “culprit”.

“We have established that the officer and his crew had been called to a complaint in their area on October 14. When they arrived‚ it became apparent that one of the officers was intoxicated.”