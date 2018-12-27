OMG, they said that? 5 moments that shocked SA
Controversial comments have landed many public figures and members of society in hot water.
Here are just some of the public comments that have got these people in trouble.
1. Shashi Naidoo
The model faced public backlash after referring to Gaza, Palestine, as a "sh**hole" while commenting on the unrest between Israel and Palestine on Instagram.
Look at these posts made by @SHASHINAIDOO on Instagram about Palestine. She also says Gaza is a “shithole.” Shashni has since apologized and deleted the posts. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/nzYVs8J23D— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 16, 2018
Naidoo apologized for her Instagram post after she was condemned by politicians, social advocacy organisations and the public.
"I am extremely sorry about the statements I have made, unfortunately my comments came from very little knowledge of the political standing as I am not a political figure or even follow politics " she said in a statement.
Naidoo collaborated with the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement to go on an educational visit to Palestine.
The trip did not materialise as the Israeli authorities barred her from entering Israel and Palestine for 10 years.
2. Adam Catzavelos
The businessman caused a stir on social media after posting a video of himself on vacation using the the k-word while describing the scenery at the beach.
His video went viral on social media which resulted in people calling to boycott his businesses and those associated with him.
"I have watched my video and I feel total shame. It is hard to put into words what I want to say and genuinely apologise," Catzavelos said in his apology.
Catzavelos was fired from the family-run business, St Georges Fine Foods, and removed from its board of directors.
A number of companies associated with Catzavelos cancelled their relationships with him.
Racism Alert] we are looking for this white boy. Anyone who knows him, his name and where he is based, please DM me... pic.twitter.com/qqe6AngDyY— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) August 21, 2018
3. Tevin Naidu
The former Survivor SA contestant sparked outrage after making remarks about molestation. Naidu posted a picture on Instagram with the caption "Find yourself someone who looks at you the way I look at her (like a molester who found his next victim)".
Naidu released a statement, "To everyone affected and offended by my social media post directly or indirectly. I would like to issue a formal apology to all of you. My post was made in jest and unfortunately it lacked sensitivity, was completely distasteful and offensive".
Nadui was removed from the The Bachelor SA marketing campaign and M-Net distanced itself from him and his remark.
4. Mark Lamberti
Former Imperial Holdings CEO Mark Lamberti resigned from his post and as a board member of Eskom after it was found that he impaired the dignity of a former employee by referring to her as a "female employment equity" appointment.
Adila Chowan, a former senior employee at Imperial's subsidiary Associated Motor Holdings, took Lamberti to court in 2017 after she was fired in 2015 for misconduct.
According to Chowan, Lamberti addressed her in front of senior managers making her feel that the only reason why she appointed is because of she was a "female employment equity" candidate.
5. Kulula passenger
Alochna Moodley was kicked off a Kulula flight after calling the captain and a passenger the k-word in a text message that was seen by a fellow passenger.
Moodley apologised for her rant, blaming it on apartheid education. She was called out by fellow passenger Reverend Solumuzi Mabuza and was removed from the flight.
"My school curriculum did not teach me of the atrocities of apartheid. Any mention of it was in passing without the details of the oppression, especially of black people in this country, she said.
Moodley was then fired from her engineering manufacturing job in Johannesburg.