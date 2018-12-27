OMG, they said that? 5 moments that shocked SA

Naidoo apologized for her Instagram post after she was condemned by politicians, social advocacy organisations and the public.



"I am extremely sorry about the statements I have made, unfortunately my comments came from very little knowledge of the political standing as I am not a political figure or even follow politics " she said in a statement.

Naidoo collaborated with the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement to go on an educational visit to Palestine.

The trip did not materialise as the Israeli authorities barred her from entering Israel and Palestine for 10 years.

2. Adam Catzavelos

The businessman caused a stir on social media after posting a video of himself on vacation using the the k-word while describing the scenery at the beach.



His video went viral on social media which resulted in people calling to boycott his businesses and those associated with him.



"I have watched my video and I feel total shame. It is hard to put into words what I want to say and genuinely apologise," Catzavelos said in his apology.



Catzavelos was fired from the family-run business, St Georges Fine Foods, and removed from its board of directors.



A number of companies associated with Catzavelos cancelled their relationships with him.