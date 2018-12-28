Family must wait longer to hear how Seipati Lechoano died

Due to the state of Mangaung anti-fraud officer Seipati Lechoano’s body, an initial post-mortem could not determine her cause of death, police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thandi Mbambo said the post-mortem was completed on Thursday.

“It (the body) was in a decomposed state so it (the initial post-mortem) could not determine the cause of death. They [pathologists] are going to take some parts of the body, like tissue, and take them for further tests,” Mbambo told TimesLIVE.

Mbambo said no arrests had been made, but police were following every lead.

Lechoano was reported missing on December 19 2018.

Her body was found on Christmas Eve in the boot of her car in a basement parking lot at the Bram Fischer building in Bloemfontein. Her hands and feet were bound. The building houses the Mangaung municipality, where she had worked.

At the time, police said she had no visible injuries.

Mangaung metro spokesperson Qondile Khedama told TimesLIVE on Thursday that Lechoano had previously worked as a secretary in the risk and anti-fraud department. She was recently promoted to investigating officer.

Khedama described her as a “good person, very committed and passionate about her work”.