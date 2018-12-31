Flood warning issued for 4 provinces by SA Weather Service

The South African Weather Service has issued an alert for possible flooding in Gauteng, the North West and the Free State as well as Mpumalanga.

Between 12 noon and 11pm on Monday - New Year's Eve - the service warned that "localised flooding due to persistent rainfall is expected in places over Tshwane, City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni District municipalities as well as Mogale, Randfontein and Merafong local municipalities".

A flood warning was also issued for the Ventersdorp/Tlokwe, Ditsobotla, Mahikeng, Ramotshere Moiloa, Bojanala Platinum district of the North West.

On Monday morning, the SA Weather Service said the Groot Marico region had recorded 47.6mm of rain while Pilansberg saw 39.8mm, adding "more rainfall (heavy rain) is still expected later today over the eastern areas of the North West".

On Sunday, 50mm of rain was measured for Mahikeng.

In addition, a flood watch was issued for the Metsimaholo, Mafube, Ngwathe and Phumelela districts of the Free State on Monday.

The SA Weather Service also issued a flood watch for parts of the Gert Sibande district municipality in Mpumalanga.