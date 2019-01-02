Andre Hanekom's wife says his arrest for terrorism is a 'set up'

The wife of Andre Hanekom, the man accused by Mozambican authorities of being one of the leaders of a jihadist group in northern Mozambique, says her husband is innocent.

Francis Hanekom said “influential people” wanted to implicate her husband in a crime as they desired her husband’s property on the beach in Palma, northern Mozambique.

Francis was responding to a news report on New Year’s Day that Mozambican prosecutors had named her husband and two Tanzanians as leaders of a group established to create instability, prevent the exploitation of natural gas in Palma and later create an independent state.

Andre Hanekom has been living in Mozambique for 25 years where he is a businessman. His family maintain that his arrest in August, when he was shot, was unlawful.

A petition was launched calling for his release.

Mozambican prosecutors claim that Hanekom was responsible for the group’s logistics, including payment of monthly salaries equivalent to $160 and for the provision of medicines

Machetes, arrows and gunpowder were allegedly found at the home of Hanekom, who had been operating a maritime business in Palma.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Francis said the accusations were absurd.