Police catch five suspects in deadly tavern robbery

Just days after a deadly robbery in which patrons were shot and wounded at a tavern in Freedom Park, police in Gauteng made a breakthrough and arrested five suspects.

Two people were killed and another two wounded when a gang robbed the tavern on December 30.

“An unknown number of suspects entered the tavern and held up patrons. Two of these suspects started shooting at the customers and demanded their personal properties while the others robbed the tavern owner of a substantial amount of cash.

“Two people died at the scene while two others were taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for treatment,” said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele in a statement on Thursday.