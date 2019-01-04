South Africa

Check your 2018 matric results now

Get instant access to your results on our matric website

04 January 2019 - 06:03 By Staff writer

The Department of Basic Education has announced the results for the 2018 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams.

>> Click here to check your matric results

How it works: Enter your exam number (or sign in if you registered on the site) to see your results along with comparative statistics about your school and your province.

The results are brought to you in partnership with Educor, Southern Africa's largest private tertiary education provider with brands like Intec, Lyceum and Damelin.

The matric class of 2018 have achieved a pass rate of 78.2%‚ an increase from 75.1% in the previous year. 

In total, 790,843 pupils wrote the 2018 exams, made up of full-time and part-time candidates. It was the fourth-largest cohort of matrics to register for final exams.

Please note: Western Cape results will be published on our results website this Saturday at 5am.

