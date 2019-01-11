South Africa

CemAir planes grounded ... again

11 January 2019 - 19:54 By Nico Gous
Image: Facebook/CemAir (Pty) Ltd

The South African Civil Aviation Authority has once again stopped CemAir's planes from taking off.

“CemAir is simply unable to prove the continued airworthiness of its entire fleet,” Kabelo Ledwaba, the aviation authority's spokesperson, said on Friday.

The planes were grounded on Friday at 5pm.

The high court in Johannesburg granted an order lifting CemAir’s suspension in December on condition it complied with aviation regulations.

The aviation authority audited CemAir between December 21 and 24.

“The most recent annual renewal audit revealed CemAir’s inability to prove the continued airworthiness of its fleet,” Ledwaba said.

“This audit revealed 11 findings of which five were classified as level 1.”

CemAir to return to the skies - but must comply with safety standards

Embattled airline CemAir has been cleared for take-off, provided that it complies with aviation safety regulations, the South African Civil Aviation ...
News
23 days ago

A level 1 finding is non-compliance, which “poses a very serious safety risk to the public”.

CemAir submitted its plans to address one of the level 1 findings, but the aviation authority deemed these “unacceptable” and grounded eight CemAir planes on December 26.

The aviation regulator then visited CemAir to “confirm that the continued airworthiness finding is addressed satisfactorily”.

“These follow-up inspection exercises did not meet the regulators’ expectations and the necessary evidence could not be produced by the operator.”

The aviation authority also found during their audit that an aircraft manufacturer had inspected CemAir’s planes and told the company what it needed to do.

Civil Aviation Authority grounds CemAir for 'unacceptable and intolerable' conduct

Twenty-one CemAir planes were grounded on Thursday.
News
29 days ago

“Worryingly, the operator could not produce sufficient evidence to authenticate that all recommendations were fully implemented,” Ledwaba said. “Ignoring manufacturer’s recommendations is not only bizarre, but is also a very serious and dangerous omission that should be avoided at all cost by any licence-holder.

“The ‘catch-me-if-you-can’ attitude or predisposition to await recommendations and findings before attending to safety and security matters is dangerous and puts the lives of many at risk.”

CemAir can appeal its suspension within 30 days.

READ MORE:

Aviation authority effectively grounds CemAir flights

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) grounded CemAir flights for 24 hours on Wednesday.
News
1 month ago

Grounded airline passes first test as it reaches for the sky

A grounded airline is a step closer to getting its 12 planes flying again after the Civil Aviation Authority lifted the suspension of its maintenance ...
Business
10 months ago

CemAir flights remain suspended

CemAir flights remain suspended but the airline said on Sunday that steps were being taken to resolve the matter.
Business
11 months ago

We'll be flying again soon following 'paperwork discrepancy'‚ says CemAir

CemAir has vowed it would get back into the sky swiftly following the grounding of its aircraft by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) ...
News
11 months ago

CemAir flights grounded

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has temporarily halted passenger flights undertaken by 12 aircraft operated by CemAir.
News
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Court interdict shuts down Unisa student protests South Africa
  2. CemAir planes grounded ... again South Africa
  3. Correctional services to probe video of uniformed wardens drinking in parking ... South Africa
  4. 'Ten houses destroyed' as three fires spark mass evacuations in Overberg South Africa
  5. Cop and two feuding Free State farmers die in shootout South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
X