CemAir planes grounded ... again

The South African Civil Aviation Authority has once again stopped CemAir's planes from taking off.

“CemAir is simply unable to prove the continued airworthiness of its entire fleet,” Kabelo Ledwaba, the aviation authority's spokesperson, said on Friday.

The planes were grounded on Friday at 5pm.

The high court in Johannesburg granted an order lifting CemAir’s suspension in December on condition it complied with aviation regulations.

The aviation authority audited CemAir between December 21 and 24.

“The most recent annual renewal audit revealed CemAir’s inability to prove the continued airworthiness of its fleet,” Ledwaba said.

“This audit revealed 11 findings of which five were classified as level 1.”