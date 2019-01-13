'Follow-home' robbery suspects arrested in Hillbrow

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with robberies where they followed their victims home from the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The city's MMC for public safety, Michael Sun, said he had received "the great news".

A firearm, ammunition and victims' goods were recovered during the gang bust in Hillbrow, he said.

The suspects are due to appear in court on Monday.

Last week, two of these airport follow-home robberies were reported.

Police spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said a motorist was followed from the airport after picking up passengers on Wednesday evening. The driver was attacked at gunpoint on the Gordon Road offramp.

“They pointed (at) them with firearms and took their cellphones and luggage, and some cash. A shot was fired by the suspects, but not aiming at anyone,” Mogale said.

On Monday evening, two people were attacked at gunpoint in Mayfair, after being followed from OR Tambo airport. They were also robbed of their cellphones, cash and bags.