South Africa

Woman hit in head by stray bullet on bus in Cape Town

14 January 2019 - 15:34 By Iavan Pijoos
A woman was hit in the head by a stray bullet in Valhalla Park, Cape Town on Monday. File photo.
A 53-year-old woman who was travelling on a Golden Arrow bus was hit by a stray bullet in Valhalla Park, Cape Town, on Monday.

General manager of the bus service Derick Meyer said the bus was travelling from Mowbray to Elsies Rivier.

"At this stage it seems as if the bus was in the path of a stray bullet rather than this being a targeted attack," Meyer said.

A woman on the bus sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to hospital by the driver.

Meyer said she was in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident happened at around 12.15pm on Monday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the passenger and her loved ones during this difficult time."

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said an attempted murder case was opened for investigation. No arrests have been made.

