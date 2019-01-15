Cape fires: 'I started crying when I could not rescue all the tortoises,' says teen

He said by the time they reached the scene, the fire had pushed all the animals on to the road.

"It was absolute chaos. Cars were going up and down. We were there for about three hours until the firefighters told us to leave because the fire was getting stronger."

The professional snake catcher said he and his father rescued as many animals as they could and as a result their bakkie was running out of space.

"I wish I could have done more, but the smoke was all over. I felt so bad when I saw some that I could not rescue," Uys said.

With nature conservation being close to his heart, Uys wants to continue doing what he is passionate about post-matric.

"I’m not going to go to university. I will do short courses in nature conservation. It’s something I've been interested in all my life.

"It’s my passion. I’ve been doing it from a young age," Uys said.

His father, Hugo, agreed.

"He is a nature freak. He loves nature. He loves the mountain and spends his free time diving, exploring caves and looking for animals."